Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Traffic Affected

The minimal temperature settled at 26.6 levels Celsius, climate division stated.

New Delhi:

Heavy rains hit elements of central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing reduction from the new and humid climate situations.

Heavy to gentle showers have been witnessed in areas similar to Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and the Mathura Road.

It brought on heavy site visitors jam in some areas.

“I was supposed to reach Mathura Road by 2.30 pm and left Noida by 1 pm. Even though I reached Pragati Maidan by 2, I arrived at my destination by 2.45. Rains coupled with road closures meant that I kept roaming around Mathura Road for about 45 minutes,” stated Smitha, a commuter.

The morning was humid with the minimal temperature settling at 26.6 levels Celsius, in response to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)