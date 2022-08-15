Heavy rain kills 52 in Sudan

At least 52 folks had been killed and 25 injured through the

torrential downpours throughout Sudan, authorities mentioned Sunday,

citing Xinhua.

Among the victims had been 19 reported within the North Kordofan State

in central Sudan, the National Council for Civil Defense mentioned on

its web site.

Meanwhile, 219 hectares of agricultural land had been flooded, 5,345

houses destroyed and a pair of,862 broken through the present wet season

throughout the nation, in response to the council.

The River Nile State within the north was among the many most severely

affected, with a complete of two,732 homes destroyed and about 690

broken, it added.

The council’s spokesman Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim urged residents

to cease building works close to rivers or on streams and comply with

official directions.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Police Civil Defense mentioned convoys

carrying accommodating supplies, together with tents blankets and

water pumps, have been despatched to the River Nile State and affected

states in western Sudan.

Warning of extra heavy rainfall in huge swathes of Sudan this

week as cumulus clouds are transferring from the Ethiopian plateau within the

east, Awad Ibrahim, a neighborhood meteorologist, urges folks to take

precautions.

Sudan usually witnesses floods attributable to heavy rains from June to

October.