Heavy rain kills 52 in Sudan
At least 52 folks had been killed and 25 injured through the
torrential downpours throughout Sudan, authorities mentioned Sunday,
Trend reviews
citing Xinhua.
Among the victims had been 19 reported within the North Kordofan State
in central Sudan, the National Council for Civil Defense mentioned on
its web site.
Meanwhile, 219 hectares of agricultural land had been flooded, 5,345
houses destroyed and a pair of,862 broken through the present wet season
throughout the nation, in response to the council.
The River Nile State within the north was among the many most severely
affected, with a complete of two,732 homes destroyed and about 690
broken, it added.
The council’s spokesman Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim urged residents
to cease building works close to rivers or on streams and comply with
official directions.
Meanwhile, the Sudanese Police Civil Defense mentioned convoys
carrying accommodating supplies, together with tents blankets and
water pumps, have been despatched to the River Nile State and affected
states in western Sudan.
Warning of extra heavy rainfall in huge swathes of Sudan this
week as cumulus clouds are transferring from the Ethiopian plateau within the
east, Awad Ibrahim, a neighborhood meteorologist, urges folks to take
precautions.
Sudan usually witnesses floods attributable to heavy rains from June to
October.