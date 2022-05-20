Heavy rain, possibility of floods forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, residents warned to be vigilant | News24

More inclement climate is on the playing cards for KZN.

The SA Weather Service warned of extreme climate circumstances in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

A chilly entrance is predicted to move by way of the province, which may lead to flooding.

Severe floods battered the province in April, leaving 448 individuals useless.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning for disruptive rain, which can lead to flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. It is predicted to make landfall on Friday.

The SAWS issued stage 4 and stage two warnings. A chilly entrance is predicted to move by way of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon, persevering with into Saturday night.

Under the extent 4 warning, the SAWS mentioned: “Models are indicating persistent rainfall over south-eastern parts of KZN from Friday evening continuing into Saturday evening, which could result in flooding. Due to the recent impacts and saturated soils, significant impacts may occur.”

The SAWS mentioned the extreme climate circumstances may lead to flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas in addition to poor driving circumstances, flooding of settlements and injury to property and infrastructure.

Disruption resulting from sinkholes, mudslides and soil erosion is feasible, in addition to a significant disruption of visitors movement, resulting from roads being closed or flooded.

Under stage two of the climate warning, the SAWS mentioned widespread showers and thundershowers have been anticipated over most elements of the province on Saturday, however scattered over the south-western elements.

“Models are indicating significant amounts of rainfall (20-40 mm) over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday that could result in localised flooding,” it mentioned.

Severe floods battered the province in April, leaving a minimum of 448 individuals useless, 88 lacking, 6 895 homeless, and 50 injured.

The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, instructed catastrophe administration groups to be on standby. Residents dwelling in low-lying areas have been requested to evacuate to safer areas, as incidents of mudslides have been anticipated. “The public must take note that the ground is still saturated following the heavy rains experienced in April,” the municipality mentioned.

The province’s MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, urged residents to be cautious.

“Residents are urged to take the necessary precautions in their efforts to get warm. Communities utilising generators, electric heaters and braziers are urged to follow safety precautions,” he mentioned.

Hlomuka mentioned catastrophe administration groups would proceed to work intently with the SAWS to alert communities ought to the cut-off low strain system lead to a extreme climate warning.

