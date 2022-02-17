Heavy Rain, Powerful Winds Coming Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) – While you have been sleeping… I believe that is perhaps a great way to explain most of what we predict with our subsequent storm. Depending on what time you go to mattress Thursday evening or get up Friday morning, in all chance, you’ll miss nearly all of the rain and wind. Don’t be stunned if you’re woken out of your slumber within the early hours of Friday by both some pounding rain, a rumble of thunder or a howling wind.

There will seemingly be some impression to Friday morning’s commute, the tail finish of the downpours and strongest winds will prolong by about 8-to-9 a.m.

If you might be heading out early on Friday, bear in mind that there’ll undoubtedly be some downed limbs and wires, and it’s possible you’ll even come throughout a rogue trash barrel blowing down the street.

Power outages are a little bit of a priority, though this time of yr with out leaves on the timber or snow weighing down the limbs/wires, it’s extra of an remoted, or patchy concern.

TIMELINE

Thursday Afternoon:

A number of rogue sprinkles are attainable however the story would be the heat. High temperatures will as soon as once more contact 60 levels in lots of areas. The document in Boston is 61 levels set again in 1981, we now have an actual shot. Winds get busy out of the south, gusting to 40 mph within the afternoon.

Thursday Night:

The peak of the rain and wind happens in a single day. There shall be a interval of downpours, transferring by between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday. Between 10 p.m. and eight a.m. we can have frequent gusts between 50-to-65 mph alongside the shoreline and between 35-50 mph inland. There’s a slight probability we may see a couple of gusts attain 70 mph on the fast, uncovered shoreline of the outer Cape. Winds of this magnitude are sure to trigger some tree harm in addition to scattered energy outages.

Friday Morning:

Rain tapers from northwest to southeast through the morning and the final to clear shall be Cape Cod. Winds peak early within the morning (by about 8 a.m.) after which steadily lower from there. We will see a wind shift to the northwest by mid to late morning and gusts will drop to between 30-40 mph by noon. Temperatures shall be fairly gentle to begin the day with highs close to 60 earlier than midday. (Record is 66 for Friday)

Rain totals will seemingly common between a half inch and an inch. Although it’s going to come down heavy at instances, the system shall be transferring quick sufficient to not trigger any main flooding considerations. I might anticipate that the mixture of the falling rain and melting snow will trigger some ponding on roadways Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon:

The wind continues to lower hour-by-hour and temperatures additionally start to fall off by late afternoon and night. Not anticipating a “flash freeze” however any standing water will freeze up Friday night and in a single day. Temperatures will drop into the teenagers and 20s by midnight.

We will proceed to replace the timing and power of the approaching rain and wind as new information is available in.

Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS New Boston for updates.