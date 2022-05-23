Heavy rains, thunderstorm in Delhi lead to traffic snarls, damage to vehicles

Water-logging on streets throughout town induced visitors snarls on varied stretches in Delhi together with the ITO, DND, Narsinghpur-Jaipur Road and close to AIIMS.

Heavy downpour and thunderstorm on Monday introduced a much-needed respite to Delhiites from the scorching warmth nevertheless it additionally affected highway visitors, introduced down homes and bushes, leaving at the least eight individuals injured. The rainfall led to water-logging and energy cuts whereas eight automobiles parked on the roadside have been broken attributable to tree falling on them, officers advised PTI.

Waterlogging on streets throughout town induced visitors snarls on varied stretches together with the ITO, DND, Narsinghpur-Jaipur Road and close to AIIMS. Waterlogging was additionally reported from the Pul Prahladpur underpass, Narsinghpur on NH-48, Rao Tula Ram flyover in Vasant Vihar and different areas.

A tree collapsed on a automotive in south Delhi’s New Moti Bagh space however its occupants escaped unharmed. Officials mentioned such incidents have been reported from Delhi Cantonment and Dhaula Kuan areas as properly however fortuitously no person was injured. Police officers obtained 62 PCR calls, as knowledgeable by the Communication Unit, about uprooted bushes.



The climate division mentioned that Delhi witnessed its first moderate-intensity storm of this season for the nationwide capital was reeling underneath unprecedented excessive temperatures for the previous few weeks, crossing the 49-degree mark at one event. Weather division officers mentioned the rain and thunderstorms induced a drastic fall within the minimal floor temperature Monday in Delhi which plummeted from 29 levels Celsius to 18 levels Celsius throughout 5.40 am to 7 am.

Airport authorities additionally cautioned individuals to contact the airline for up to date flight particulars. “Due to the bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain,” the Delhi Airport tweeted. Various airways like Indigo and Vistara additionally suggested individuals to maintain sufficient journey time in hand whereas commuting to airport.

