Hef’s widow confirms shock allegation

Hugh Hefner’s widow has backed one in every of a number of sickening allegations made in opposition to the late Playboy magnate in a collection of bombshell new interviews.

Crystal Hefner has confirmed one in every of a number of alarming claims about life within the Playboy Mansion, tweeting her help of former Playmate Holly Madison.

Madison, who dated millionaire Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, final month alleged the journal founder would often take and share images of scantily clad or bare drunk girls with out consent.

Taking to Twitter, Crystal Hefner backed her declare, revealing she destroyed “thousands” of images Hugh had stored with a view to stop extra girls from being humiliated.

“I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison,” she wrote.

“I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They’re gone.”

Hefner, 35, was married to Hugh from 2012 till his dying in 2017.

Hefner’s tweet comes as new collection, Secrets of Playboy, lifts the lid on the “dark underbelly” of the Playboy empire, one rife with drug use, sexual abuse and bestiality.

The 10-part collection which premiered within the US this week consists of interviews with ex-girlfriends Madison and Sondra Theodore, although it’s understood Hefner doesn’t function.

Theodore, who was with Hugh from 1976 to 1981, gave equally disturbing accounts of life within the mansion, even alleging she caught him engaging in sexual activities with her pet.

“The group sex was at least five nights a week,” she mentioned of her time within the notorious mansion.

“They had a protocol. He liked to direct and you didn’t segue away from it because you could tell it irritated him,” she says within the collection, including that the intercourse “broke me like you’d break a horse”.

Theodore additionally accused Hugh of recording her and different girls within the bed room.

“Well he had tapes on everyone,” she mentioned.

“The first time I looked up at the two screens he had for the TV in the bedroom and I realised it was me, I’m like ‘Woah, what are you doing?’”

“And when we started bringing other people into the bedroom, some girls had the same reaction like ‘Woah,’” she continues, claiming that Hugh would reply one thing like, ‘Oh, I can turn it off. If it’s not okay, I’ll flip it off.’ ”

Appearing on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast in December, Madison recalled that Hugh would typically take “sexually explicit” images of intoxicated girls who didn’t already stay within the mansion with out their consent.

“When girls would go out with Hef, in the limo, in the nightclub and come back to his room after, he was constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera,” Madison mentioned.

“And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was, heavily intoxicated,” she added, explaining that these girls weren’t “regular girlfriends” however “new girls who were joining him for a night for the first time, or women who had flown out from across the country to test for a centrefold in allegedly professional conditions”.

She mentioned the ladies “oftentimes would be pressured, not necessarily directly by him, he would have some of his girlfriends do it too, pressure them to come upstairs”.

After taking images of the ladies in his room, for instance, “in his bathtub with your top off and some other girl is doing some sexually explicit pose,” Madison mentioned Hugh would make copies and distribute the photographs.

“I don’t know if he just assumed that was okay because all these women want to be in the magazine so bad so they must be okay with getting naked,” Madison mentioned, including that when some pictures surfaced on-line, she ultimately confronted her boyfriend about it.

“I went to Hef and said, ‘Can you stop handing out our naked pictures to everybody, because one of the girls is putting it on the internet,’” Madison mentioned.

His response was to inform the girl who posted them that “Holly narced you out,” which led to a confrontation between the ladies.

Madison mentioned Hugh took satisfaction in creating pressure between the playmates.