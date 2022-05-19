Hefty sentences for those involved in R21.8m City of Ekurhuleni tender fraud | News24

The individuals on the centre of the R21.8-million City of Ekurhuleni tender fraud had been sentenced within the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Last month, attorneys representing the accused requested the court docket to indicate mercy by not incarcerating them, however fairly imposing a high quality or correctional supervision.

The court docket imposed hefty sentences.

Those concerned within the R21.8-million City of Ekurhuleni tender fraud, which dates again greater than a decade, have been handed sentences starting from 10 to fifteen years in jail.

They are Velero David, Nilesh Singh, Andrew Mphushomadi, in addition to Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC represented by David, and Nanga Transport CC represented by Princess Makhosazana Dlongolo.

David and Singh had been discovered responsible of fraud and corruption, whereas Mphushomadi was discovered responsible on cash laundering prices for receiving advantages of illegal exercise.

Advocate Anneline Roestorf stated in 2007, when David had signed the tender paperwork, he was nonetheless 22-years-old and “immature”.

She added that David was charged over a decade in the past and that to incarcerate him now could be unconstitutional.

Turning to Singh, the advocate stated, he was 49 years previous with two continual diseases. She stated Singh was married with 4 youngsters and was the only real breadwinner.

Still, the court docket determined to not be lenient in the direction of the accused, who confronted critical prices.

According to the Special Investigating Unit, the court docket sentenced David to 10 years for fraud and 15 years for corruption. Singh, who’s a former Ekurhuleni IT government, was additionally sentenced to 10 years for fraud and 15 years for corruption.

The sentences will run concurrently, and the 2 will successfully spend 15 years in jail.

Mphushomadi, the previous IT senior supervisor at Ekurhuleni, was given a 10-year jail sentence, of which 4 years had been suspended, for cash laundering.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago stated in an announcement that Mphushomadi had obtained the proceeds of crime to the worth of R3 365 574.02.

“[The] two entities that were used to commission the crime, Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC, represented by David and Nanga Transport CC represented by Princes Dlongolo, the wife of Mphushomadi, were each given a fine of R600 000 wholly suspended for five years.

“[The] SIU probe in Ekurhuleni revealed that Meropa was fraudulently awarded a young for the provision and upkeep of laptop parts. Meropa, along with bid adjudicators, did not disclose a battle of curiosity opposite to Ekurhuleni’s bid insurance policies, which offered a strict checklist of measurements to fight abuse like fraud, corruption and favouritism.

“David, sole director of Meropa, declared during the bidding process that he had no relationship with persons in the service of the State or who may be involved in the evaluation and adjudication of the bid. Unbeknown to Ekurhuleni at the time, David was related through marriage to Singh, the executive director of the Information Technology (IT) department and influential person in the awarding of the tender.”

Kganyago stated Singh had resigned and joined Meropa shortly after the bid was awarded.

He stated Mphushomadi, a senior supervisor throughout the IT division on the time and a member of Nanga, was concerned within the allocation of the tender.

“It emerged during the investigation that, shortly after the tender was awarded, Nanga purchased a number of Mercedes-Benz trucks close to R4 million, paid for by Meropa from the money received from the City. Meropa also splashed out around R8 million cash from the City tender on 16 luxury vehicles. In February, the commercial crimes court-ordered [those] assets seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit in April 2012 be forfeited to the State.

“The consequence of the Specialised Commercial Crime Court is a continuation of [the] implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence administration to get better monetary losses suffered by State establishments and maintain these accountable to account for the actions by a justice course of in accordance with the SIU Act 74 of 1996.”

