Heidi Klum confirms bizarre rumour about her teeth

Heidi Klum has confirmed a weird hearsay about her enamel.

During an interview with information.com.au’s podcast, I’ve Got News For You, host Andrew Bucklow requested the German mannequin about an internet hearsay that she carried a bag of her child enamel along with her always.

“I used to, yes,” Klum mentioned. “Basically all of my teeth that I’ve lost, my mum kept them.”

And there have been loads of enamel, Klum mentioned.

“I had the wisdom teeth teeth taken out and then I had an overbite, so I had even more teeth that had to come out,” she mentioned. “I had … too many teeth and they’re also big, so I could never really fully close my mouth when I was young, so I had two removed and then they pushed them back.”

Klum’s mum put the enamel in a pouch, which the mannequin stored as a good-luck attraction.

“When I was young and I was travelling everywhere and I was always by myself, because when you’re a model you go from one job to the next so it’s just your suitcase and your little handbag and that’s it and then you hop around all on your own. For me, this was kind of like my good luck charm,” she mentioned. “I don’t know why, it’s just something that I did.”

Klum doesn’t carry the enamel along with her anymore, the truth is she’s not even certain the place the pouch is today.

“It was kind of a weird, random thing that I did,” she advised information.com.au. “I was young and did weird things like that, I guess.”

Klum appeared on I’ve Got News For You to advertise a music that she’s simply launched known as Chai Tea with Heidi.

The monitor options Snoop Dogg and DJ duo, Wedding Cake.

The music happened after the producers of Germany’s Next Top Model steered to Klum that she document the theme music for the following season of the present.

“I was like, ‘yes’, that sounds like a whole lot of fun, I definitely want to do that!” Klum mentioned in regards to the thought. “And then I was like, I would love to do it with one of my most favourite artists, and that is Snoop Dogg.”

Klum had met the rapper a number of occasions prior to now, so she known as him and pitched the thought.

“He immediately said yes,” Klum advised information.com.au. “And he invited me to come to the studio here in Inglewood in Los Angeles and then we worked on the song together.”

You can stream the song here.