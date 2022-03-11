Heidi Montag snacks on bison heart as part of her raw meat diet

Eat your coronary heart out.

Heidi Montag is clearly not giving up her raw meat diet plan anytime quickly, as she was photographed chowing down on one more carnivorous deal with on Wednesday.

Paparazzi caught “The Hills” alum, 35, carrying a plastic bag with a uncooked bison coronary heart inside it throughout a stroll in Los Angeles.

She was snapped flashing an enormous smile as she took a chew out of the bloody organ.

It’s unclear the place Montag was heading along with her lunch meat, however she was dressed casually in a shiny pink high, black-and-white sweater, black denims and a backpack along with her hair in a ponytail.

The bubbly actuality star first revealed her peculiar consuming routine in January, when she filmed herself eating raw liver.

She referred to as it “breakfast of champions,” and tagged Dr. Paul Saladino, whose Instagram web page was used to advertise the well being advantages of consuming uncooked meat.

However, Saladino shared on Twitter in September 2021 that his account had been disabled. One individual commented, “They ban misinformation.”

Montag beforehand referred to as consuming uncooked meat the “breakfast of champions.” Snorlax / MEGA

Montag, in the meantime, shared yet another video of herself consuming uncooked liver in February.

“There are so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver,” she claimed within the clip.

According to healthline.com, those that eat uncooked meat are liable to “contracting a foodborne illness. Bacteria and other potentially harmful pathogens are generally destroyed when the meat is properly cooked.”

In August 2021, the fact star revealed she and her husband, Spencer Pratt, are engaged on having a second little one. Snorlax / MEGA

Healthline additionally factors out that “certain at-risk populations, such as children, pregnant or nursing women, and older adults, should avoid eating raw meat altogether.”

Montag underwent surgical procedure in August 2021 to help improve her chances of having a second child with husband Spencer Pratt. The two are dad and mom to 4-year-old son Gunner.

Those who do wish to eat uncooked meat – regardless of the dangers – are suggested to correctly supply their meat.