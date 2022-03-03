“Height Of Irresponsibility”: US Top Diplomat Slams Putin’s Nuclear Threat

Pentagon in the meantime stated that US postponed a deliberate take a look at launch of a ballistic missile over Ukraine conflict.

Washington:

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken referred to as President Vladimir Putin’s “provocative” nuclear rhetoric “the height of irresponsibility” Wednesday, days after the Russian chief put his strategic forces on alert after invading Ukraine.

“It’s dangerous. It adds to the risk of miscalculation. It needs to be avoided,” Blinken instructed a press briefing in Washington.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated in the meantime that the United States had postponed a deliberate take a look at launch of a ballistic missile in order to not exacerbate tensions.

“In an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the secretary of defense has directed that our Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week be postponed,” Kirby stated.

“We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power,” he stated.

“We acknowledge at this second of pressure how crucial it’s that each the Unit

