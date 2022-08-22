There’s solely been one participant in school soccer historical past to repeat because the Heisman Trophy winner. The early betting odds say that Alabama’s Bryce Young won’t elevate the distinguished trophy once more this yr after successful it in 2021.

The preseason favourite is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed fourth final yr behind Young, Michigan defensive finish Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. Stroud’s odds are plus-200, which lead all school soccer gamers, in response to the sports activities e-book Fanduel.com. Young is subsequent at plus-400, adopted by USC quarterback Caleb WIlliams at plus-600.

Williams performed for Oklahoma final season however entered the switch portal. After former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley took the job at USC, Williams quickly adopted.

The high defensive participant at present within the combine is Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., who completed fifth in final yr’s voting and whom many felt ought to have been invited to New York City as a finalist. Anderson is fifth on this yr’s preseason odds at plus-3000.

The 2022 school soccer season formally kicks off this Saturday, August 27, with 11 video games, headlined by Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland. The remainder of school will get underway the next Thursday (September 1) with 16 video games, eight video games on Friday (September 2) and a full set of marquee non-conference matchups that Saturday, then one sport every on Sunday and Monday nights of Labor Day Weekend.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded yearly to essentially the most excellent participant in school soccer. Voting is comprised of 870 media members unfold throughout six geographic areas, 58 dwelling Heisman winners and one vote from a collective fan vote.

Heisman voters get to decide on their high three candidates (so as) for the most-coveted particular person trophy in school soccer.

Heisman Trophy finalists for 2022 can be named on Dec. 5, which is similar day because the voting deadline. The ceremony will happen Saturday, Dec. 10 when the winner is introduced.

Here are the highest 12 favorites with their odds to win the Heisman Trophy by season’s finish. (Note: a $100 guess would win $200 for +200 odds, and $2,500 for +2500 odds, and so forth.)

+200 — CJ Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

+400 — Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

+600 — Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

+2500 — DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Clemson)

+3000 — Will Anderson Jr. (OLB, Alabama)

+3000 — Dillon Gabriel (QB, Oklahoma)

+4000 — TreVeyon Henderson (RB, Ohio State)

+4000 — Tyler Van Dyke (QB, Miami)

+4000 — Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas)

+5000 — Quinn Ewers (QB, Texas)

+5000 — Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

+5000 — Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Alabama)