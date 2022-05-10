Helen set to make comeback with ‘Brown’ at 83 | DEETS

Image Source : FILE Veteran actress Helen set to make comeback with ‘Brown’ | DEETS

Veteran actor Helen is all set to return to the screens with the upcoming drama sequence ‘Brown’, directed by Abhinay Deo. The 83-year-old veteran star was final noticed in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine and has been away from the display screen ever since. Marking the comeback of the veteran actor, this Neo-Noir crime drama is ready within the bustling metropolis of Kolkata and guarantees to make for a superb watch.

‘Brown – The First Case’ relies on Abheek Barua’s ebook known as ‘City of Death’. The drama sequence options Karishma Kapoor and Surya Sharma in pivotal roles.

Talking about taking on the position, Helen says, “When I was first approached, what put me at ease was the clarity and assurance the team gave me about my role. I identify with this character and I plan to simply enjoy myself as I return to the set.”

When requested concerning the present content material lane of the business, the viewers will get to witness today, she says, “I was nervous looking at how things have changed since I was last on screens, but having witnessed the change, it is all good and is in fact, fascinating to say the least, for this is a space I have never experienced before.”

The ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ tune star received her first break on the age of 19 with Howrah Bridge. The veteran actor has marked her look in over 700 movies.

