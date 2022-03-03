Helicopters deployed to raging fire in Cape Winelands | News24

Two helicopters and groups of firefighters have been deployed on Wednesday afternoon to battle a raging fireplace on a farm in McGregor, the Cape Winelands.

The fireplace was allegedly attributable to sparks from electrical wires.

Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto stated it was at present burning uncontrolled.

“At this stage, no damage to orchards has been reported, but the fire is burning across the natural veld.

“Fire groups, assisted by two helicopters and three floor groups, are actively engaged in numerous firefighting actions, together with defending buildings,” she added.

