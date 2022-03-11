Hello Darlings: More than 200 fraud cases opened against CEO of travel agency | News24

More than 200 fraud instances have been opened in opposition to the CEO of Hello Darlings journey company.

The group accused the CEO of defrauding them of hundreds of rands.

The CEO of Hello Darlings has deactivated all her social media accounts and is believed to have fled the nation.

More than 200 instances have been opened in opposition to the CEO of Hello Darlings after scores of purchasers misplaced out on hundreds of rands, which they paid for costly holidays at luxurious locations the world over.

“We have received, as of this morning, close to 200 cases and are expecting and awaiting many more,” Mohamed Faraaz Akoo, administrator of the Hello Darlings Recovery group, stated.

The Telegram group, which has greater than 3 500 members, was fashioned by disgruntled purchasers on a mission to do no matter it takes to get their hard-earned a refund from the journey company.

Several purchasers stated that they had paid for costly holidays, however it by no means got here to fruition.

Hundreds of messages have been shared about their grievances in addition to the problem of not having the ability to pay money for the corporate’s CEO.

Akoo stated:

Many members are very upset and offended about what has occurred. This is a tough time for lots of them and [Hello Darlings CEO] continues to be on the run and in hiding. (There is) a variety of false data on the perpetrator, together with unverified statements and false teams popping up, claiming to be assist teams, in addition to individuals attempting to make the most of the scenario by promoting their companies.

“It is unacceptable and is not the time to profit off others’ losses. They have already lost so much. We are doing our best to assist and the law will take its course and justice will be swift,” Akoo added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a number of instances of fraud have been opened at totally different police stations throughout the province.

“The cases have been centralised to be investigated by the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit. No arrests have been made so far,” stated Masondo.

