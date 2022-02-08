Hell’s Kitchen nightclub murder suspect captured in New Jersey

A fugitive wished within the murder of a man inside a swanky Hell’s Kitchen membership final month was captured by authorities in New Jersey over the weekend, prosecutors stated.

Kegwin Clarke, 26, was busted early Saturday morning inside a Bayonne house by regulation enforcement conducting a search warrant on the location, in response to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clarke was being sought in connection to the Jan. 29 slaying of Miles Gibson, 22, inside Harbor Rooftop Terrace and Lounge on West forty sixth Street by eleventh Avenue.

Gibson was out on bail for the alleged 2019 homicide of a DJ in a Bronx membership when he was fatally stabbed on the nightclub.

During Saturday’s search, authorities recovered two handguns, prolonged magazines, ammo and a considerable amount of marijuana contained in the house the place Clarke was arrested, in response to prosecutors.

Clarke was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with homicide. He can be going through quite a few different costs in New Jersey, together with for weapons and drug possession.

The homicide suspect was remanded to Hudson County Correctional Facility whereas he awaits extradition to New York City.