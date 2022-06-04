Help Sought Finding Man Who Went For Walk In Robbinsdale And Didn’t Return Home

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities within the Twin Cities are asking the general public’s assist in discovering a lacking man.

The Robbinsdale Police Department says that 39-year-old Tysior Civ was final seen Tuesday night earlier than he went for a stroll close to his house within the suburb north of Minneapolis. His household has not heard from him since.

Investigators say he left with out his pockets or cellular phone. They added that there’s concern for Civ’s welfare as he takes remedy for well being points and will turn into confused with out it.

Civ was final seen carrying a blue or gentle grey shirt and blue shorts. He is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing roughly 210 kilos, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Civ or is aware of of his whereabouts is requested to name 911.