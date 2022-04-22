Olympics
Help Sustain Our Planet this Earth Day with Tips from Special Olympics New Jersey
Earth Day is a worldwide occasion held yearly on April 22nd and you are able to do your half to put money into our planet with suggestions from Special Olympics New Jersey. First held in 1970, Earth Day encourages everybody to guard the setting by decreasing waste. These suggestions from Special Olympics New Jersey athletes and employees are large concepts to “go green” when holding athletic occasions:
- Eliminate single-use plastic bottles by providing free water-fill stations
- Provide eco-friendly t-shirts and medals
- Ride a motorbike to the competitors
- Recycle bibs and different paper items
Special Olympics New Jersey gathered concepts from Athletes for a Fit Planet—a company devoted to serving to occasions and races turn out to be extra sustainable—to be taught methods in minimizing the influence on the setting.