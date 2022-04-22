Help Sustain Our Planet this Earth Day with Tips from Special Olympics New Jersey

An occasion flier from Special Olympics New Jersey

Earth Day is a worldwide occasion held yearly on April 22nd and you are able to do your half to put money into our planet with suggestions from Special Olympics New Jersey. First held in 1970, Earth Day encourages everybody to guard the setting by decreasing waste. These suggestions from Special Olympics New Jersey athletes and employees are large concepts to “go green” when holding athletic occasions:

Eliminate single-use plastic bottles by providing free water-fill stations

Provide eco-friendly t-shirts and medals

Ride a motorbike to the competitors

Recycle bibs and different paper items

Special Olympics New Jersey gathered concepts from Athletes for a Fit Planet—a company devoted to serving to occasions and races turn out to be extra sustainable—to be taught methods in minimizing the influence on the setting.