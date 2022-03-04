‘Help us, we’re stranded’: International students say they’re trapped in northeast Ukraine

Vivian Udenze, 21, a Nigerian medical pupil at Sumy State University informed CNN: “This is the 8th day since the crisis began. A lot of places have been evacuated. There are more than 600 of us who are foreigners and students.”

She stated many of the group are medical college students, and they’re from Nigeria, Morocco, Tanzania, Congo and India, amongst different international locations.

Sumy lies within the northeast of Ukraine, solely round 30 miles from the border with Russia.

As fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces rage throughout the nation, Udenze informed CNN through cellphone that she woke as much as two loud explosions round 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and heard gunshots on Thursday. “I am so scared and time is running out. “We don’t desire the Russians to enter the town and meet us right here. We want a humanitarian hall so we are able to get out,” she stated.

As the second spherical of talks between a delegation from Russia and Ukraine in Belarus ended Thursday, the pinnacle of Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky informed Russian media the 2 sides have agreed on humanitarian corridors for civilians.

Udenze later informed CNN that extra explosions have been heard on Thursday night at round 6 30 p.m native time. The college students now not have electrical energy or water following the blast, she stated.

Complicating the scholars’ escape is the truth that there isn’t any public transportation obtainable in Suny, which has come over heavy fireplace in current days, leaving roads and bridges destroyed.

‘No one is speaking about Sumy’

Fifth-year medical pupil and Indian nationwide, Shivangi Shibu shared an identical story Thursday. “We simply heard some sirens. The scenario goes to worsen very quickly over right here. We have no different choices so we simply must run to bunkers,” she told CNN over the phone.

“No one is speaking about Sumy. I hope we will likely be evacuated quickly as a result of we do not need to be a casualty of this struggle. We do not deserve this,” Shibu added.

“This is our second residence however we nonetheless want our household. We must see them. We do not need to be concerned with this politics … The [only] resolution is … to permit us to go through the Russian border as a result of we can’t journey to another vacation spot.”

Later Thursday evening, Shibu shared video from her university hostel window of what she said was an air strike over Sumy. It shows a flash of stark light in the distance. “Electricity is gone,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Excel Ugochukwu is a first-year Business Management student. The student, who is from Nigeria, told CNN: “There have been planes flying overhead and a loud explosion. We simply misplaced electrical energy.”

He said the university has “requested everybody to remain put and within the shelters for now,” but described a constant threat of danger that makes day-to-day life tense in the city.

“There is a curfew [from] 6 p.m. to six a.m. During curfew hours there are whole blackouts. Street lights and lights inside the home are turned off,” he told CNN.

“There are air strike warnings periodically and everybody strikes to the bomb shelter,” he added, before running to a nearby bomb shelter.

In a video sent to CNN, another Nigerian student at the university, Nnamdi Chukwuemeka pleaded: “We are attempting to carry the eye of the world to the plight of scholars right here in Sumy.

“Sumy is bordered by Russia, and as such, there is no way for us to escape. We want the international community to help provide a safe corridor for us to move out of Sumy. Things are getting serious,” Chukwuemeka stated.

Udenze stated she has not been capable of attain any representatives of the Nigerian embassy.

She informed CNN: “People have tried to contact them … I personally sent a message to someone there [but] I didn’t get a reply.”

When contacted by CNN, Nigeria’s international minister Geoffrey Onyeama stated: “We are aware and are making arrangements.”

The Indian embassy in Moscow stated in an announcement to CNN that’s “extremely concerned about the safety and security of Indian citizens stuck in (the) Kharkiv and Sumy regions” in the course of the ongoing battle.

“We have requested both sides to ensure that the civilian areas where our students are located are kept safe,” it continued. The embassy added that it’s working carefully with Russian authorities to see if these residents might be introduced again to India through Russia, and had despatched groups to the Russian facet of the border to organize for his or her attainable evacuation.