“Hema Malini” Remark Was Sarcastic, Akhilesh Yadav’s Ally Clarifies

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, who’s being criticised for his Hema Malini remark, at this time clarified that it was a sarcastic remark. Yesterday, Mr Chadhary had claimed that his celebration chief was instructed by senior BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, “I will make you Hema Malini if you join”.

“Attempts were being made to poach our candidate from Maant seat. Yogesh (Nauhwar) had said from the stage that he was offered an MP post. So I said it sarcastically that they are going to make him Hema Malini,” stated RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday instructed ANI.

The BJP has been making an attempt to ally with Jayant Chaudhary and Home Minister Amit Shah had final month stated that the celebration’s doorways will at all times be open for RLD.

Mr Chaudhary has snubbed the overtures made by the BJP and hit the marketing campaign path in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh can be held in seven-phases beginning February 10.

On Tuesday, Mr Chaudhary had controversially stated that he doesn’t need to be Hema Malini and the BJP ought to subsequently not attempt to please him.

“Aaj mere liye itni meethi meethi baatain. Yogesh ji ko Amit Shah ne baataya. Hum aapko Hema Malini banayenge. Unhe mujse pyaar nahi hai. Unhe mujhe khush karke kya mil jaayega. Mujhe toh nahi banna Hema Malini. (BJP has no love for me. It is surprising to know that they talking ‘sweet things’ about me’. What will they (BJP) get by pleasing me? I don’t want to be Hema Malini),” he stated at a rally in Mathura.

Hema Malini is a BJP MP from Mathura who defeated Jayant Chaudhury within the 2014 UP polls in Mathura.