Hennepin Co. Attorney’s Office Asks To Remove Judge Koch From Felony Cases For ‘Frequently Abandoning His Neutral Role’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hennepin County choose is on the heart of a authorized battle between prosecutors and public defenders.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has requested to take away Judge William Koch from presiding over all felony instances assigned to him.

READ MORE: Women’s Final Four Bringing Big Event Energy Back To Downtown Minneapolis

“Our issues are not about any adverse rulings that he made. It’s the issue of how he treats our lawyers and how he runs his courtroom,” stated Dan Mabley, the chief felony deputy with HCAO.

Prosecutors’ courtroom filings say Koch’s demeanor is “frequently arrogant, dismissive, patronizing, condescending and disrespectful.”

He’s accused of “frequently abandoning his neutral role,” and prosecutors write that is “part of a long-term pattern of behavior.”

“Our lawyers don’t believe they get fair trials in front of Judge Koch,” Mabley stated.

Minnesota legislation provides authorized events in a case the suitable to take away a choose with out giving a cause. Hennepin prosecutors have exercised that proper on Koch in dozens of instances this 12 months.

READ MORE: ‘Let’s Finish Strong’: Salvation Army Hopes To Meet Goal Of 2 Million Pounds Of Food Donations

The county’s public defender’s workplace has objected, saying in opposing courtroom filings the HCAO’s blanket elimination coverage is “completely without legal grounds and represents an abuse of judicial process…It is instead a blatant effort to dictate favorable outcomes for prosecutors.”

“[Public defenders] have made the determination that Judge Koch is good for their cases,” stated Joe Tamburino, a non-public protection lawyer. “If they didn’t think so, then they wouldn’t be objecting to these motions.”

Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette will rule on the matter.

Mabley wrote in a sworn affidavit that he met with each Koch and Barnette in January. Mabley instructed WCCO Koch didn’t take duty for the complaints and gave no indication he’d change his conduct. Koch declined to remark via a courtroom spokesperson.

An announcement from the Hennepin District Court stated, “While any party appearing on a case has the right to remove a judge within seven days of receiving notice of the name of the presiding judge, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued an opinion in State v. Erickson finding a blanket removal improper. Judges make legal decisions every day in which one party is usually happy with the decision and the other party is disappointed. We strive to be true to our mission of providing justice through a system that assures equal access for the fair and timely resolution of cases.”

MORE NEWS: Minnesota Native Shares How He Escaped War-Torn Ukraine

Mabley says HCAO’s notices of elimination of Koch don’t meet the requirements set by the Minnesota Supreme Court of being improper.