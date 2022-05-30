Cricket
Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult doubtful for first Test against England
New Zealand have named Henry Nicholls and Trent Boult of their 15-man squad for the primary Test towards England at Lord’s, though each stay uncertain starters.
Nicholls has been recovering from a calf harm sustained in coaching earlier than leaving New Zealand, and has not had any sport time within the build-up to the three-Test sequence. Boult, in the meantime, has been described as “unlikely to be available” after flying in immediately from enjoying for Rajasthan Royals in Sunday’s IPL last.
Michael Bracewell has been included as cowl to the squad for Nicholls, who has additionally hung out in isolation after testing constructive for Covid-19 within the first week of the tour.
Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra and Hamish Rutherford have been launched from New Zealand’s preliminary 20-player squad.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, *Michael Bracewell