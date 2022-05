Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult doubtful for first Test against England

New Zealand have named Henry Nicholls and Trent Boult of their 15-man squad for the primary Test towards England at Lord’s, though each stay uncertain starters.

Nicholls has been recovering from a calf harm sustained in coaching earlier than leaving New Zealand, and has not had any sport time within the build-up to the three-Test sequence. Boult, in the meantime, has been described as “unlikely to be available” after flying in immediately from enjoying for Rajasthan Royals in Sunday’s IPL last.