Henry Richard, Brother Of Martin Richard, Completes First Boston Marathon: ‘I Did It For Both Of Us’

BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-year-old Henry Richard was emotional as he accomplished the 2022 Boston Marathon. His brother, Martin, was killed by the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Henry’s dad and mom and sister Jane had been there to fulfill him with hugs on the end line. “It meant the world to me that they were here waiting,” Henry mentioned.

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, was additionally there to offer Henry his medal.

“It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Henry mentioned. “I know Martin would have been doing it with me — so happy to finish it, that’s all I can think about.”

“I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family,” he continued.

Henry mentioned he plans to run the marathon once more sooner or later.

“I love this city and I couldn’t be more grateful to them and everything they’ve done for me,” Henry mentioned. “No matter what happens, you’ve got to keep fighting, you’ll get to where you want to go.”

Henry ran with Team MR8, to lift cash for the Martin Richard Foundation which promotes inclusion, kindness, and peace in Martin’s legacy.

Keflezighi ran the Boston Marathon for Team MR8 in 2018 after retiring from aggressive racing. “Martin is always on my mind,” Keflezighi mentioned. “For Henry to come in here, what a courage. What a courage, what a strength.”