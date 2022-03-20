Her brother was killed in Ukraine. She says his family is still waiting for answers

toggle caption Katya Hill

The household of Jimmy Hill, the U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine this week, continues to be ready for solutions from the State Department, his sister says.

Katya Hill, his older sister, says the State Department knowledgeable the household that her brother was killed in a civilian space in Ukraine by a Russian bomb, however they’re nonetheless ready for info on what occurred to his physique and the place his stays at the moment are.

“This has been so hard for us to deal with,” Katya Hill stated in a information convention with reporters Saturday morning.

Jimmy Hill was in Ukraine to assist his accomplice obtain medical care, his sister stated. Hill stated she might hear bombs within the background the final time she and her brother spoke on the cellphone three weeks in the past. At that point, he was desirous about getting out of Ukraine and serving to different households go away as effectively.

Hill’s household stated he was standing in a bread line in Chernihiv when the bomb hit. Ukrainian officers stated 10 individuals have been killed in that blast on Wednesday.