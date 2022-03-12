Europe
Herbalife Nutrition suspends operations in Russia
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. mentioned Friday it might droop operations
in all 62 gross sales facilities in Russia and would not ship merchandise to the
nation, Trend
studies citing The
Wall Street Journal.
The diet merchandise firm mentioned it has been in Russia since
1995 and had about 44,000 lively distributors within the nation as of
February. It mentioned it does not have any manufacturing operations in
Russia.
Herbalife mentioned it might donate any revenue from Russia to
organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.