Herbalife Nutrition suspends operations in Russia

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. mentioned Friday it might droop operations

in all 62 gross sales facilities in Russia and would not ship merchandise to the

nation, Trend

studies citing The

Wall Street Journal.

The diet merchandise firm mentioned it has been in Russia since

1995 and had about 44,000 lively distributors within the nation as of

February. It mentioned it does not have any manufacturing operations in

Russia.

Herbalife mentioned it might donate any revenue from Russia to

organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.