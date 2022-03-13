Here are your Daily Lotto results | News24
The Daily Lotto was received by 4 individuals on Saturday.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R300 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 12 March, draw:
#DrawResults for 12/03/22 are:
#LOTTO: 13, 20, 32, 39, 43, 52#BONUS: 40
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 20, 25, 34, 47, 48#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 13, 25, 35, 39, 44, 47#BONUS: 28 pic.twitter.com/eKSnbowndV
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 12, 2022
*Please observe that the data offered herein is third social gathering data.
Whilst each effort is expended to make sure that the data offered is true and correct, we aren’t answerable for errors, omissions or any loss which a person might expertise. See the National Lottery Terms and situations here.
