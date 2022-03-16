Here are your Daily Lotto results | News24

Three Daily Lotto gamers gained Tuesday’s jackpot, strolling away with R139 700.

Here are the outcomes for the draw:

The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R400 000.

In case you missed it, listed below are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 12 March, draw:

