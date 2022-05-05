Here are your Daily Lotto results | News24
There have been no jackpot winners in Wednesday’s Daily Lotto jackpot draw.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R380 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 4 May, draw:
#DrawResults for 04/05/22 are:
#LOTTO: 07, 11, 28, 30, 36, 44#B: 33
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 26, 28, 34, 39, 40#B: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 04, 16, 28, 40, 42#B: 50 pic.twitter.com/XoEh7Yv6sm
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 4, 2022
