Here are your Daily Lotto results | News24
Four Daily Lotto gamers gained Monday’s jackpot, strolling away R112 500.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R450 000.
In case you missed it, listed below are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday ,26 February, draw:
#DrawResults for 26/02/22 are:
#LOTTO: 01, 11, 14, 27, 46, 47#B: 24
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 12, 19, 28, 39, 52#B: 13#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 05, 13, 23, 48, 50#B: 15 pic.twitter.com/mK1cr6NJCL
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 26, 2022
*Please observe that the knowledge supplied herein is third occasion data.
Whilst each effort is expended to make sure that the knowledge supplied is true and correct, we aren’t liable for errors, omissions or any loss which a person could expertise. See the National Lottery Terms and situations here.
