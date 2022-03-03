Africa

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results | News24

Here are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 2 March, draw:

Are you feeling fortunate? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click on here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click on here. The subsequent Lotto and Lotto Plus attracts are on Saturday

Download the News24 app by way of the Play or iTunes App shops and get a free alert moments after every Lotto draw with the profitable numbers. 

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

In case you missed it, listed here are the profitable Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 1 March, draw:

*Please notice that the knowledge supplied herein is third get together data.

Whilst each effort is expended to make sure that the knowledge supplied is true and correct, we’re not liable for errors, omissions or any loss which a person could expertise. See the National Lottery Terms and circumstances here.

