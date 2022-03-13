Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results | News24
Here are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 12 March, draw.:
#DrawResults for 12/03/22 are:
#LOTTO: 13, 20, 32, 39, 43, 52#BONUS: 40
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 20, 25, 34, 47, 48#BONUS: 46#LOTTOPLUS2: 13, 25, 35, 39, 44, 47#BONUS: 28 pic.twitter.com/eKSnbowndV
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 12, 2022
Are you feeling fortunate? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click on here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click on here. The subsequent Lotto and Lotto Plus attracts are on Wednesday.
