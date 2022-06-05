Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results | News24
Lotto
Here are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 4 June, draw:
#DrawResults for 04/06/22 are:
#LOTTO: 11, 22, 23, 32, 35, 47#BONUS: 41
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 29, 40, 47, 48, 50#BONUS: 23#LOTTOPLUS2: 07, 13, 33, 39, 40, 42#BONUS: 38 pic.twitter.com/89uqk4MYPQ
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 4, 2022
Are you feeling fortunate? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click on here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click on here. The subsequent Lotto and Lotto Plus attracts are on Wednesday.
