Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results | News24

Lotto
Here are the successful Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 17 August draw:
#DrawResults for 17/08/22 are:
#LOTTO: 05, 13, 21, 34, 35, 39#B: 28
#LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 11, 12, 23, 45, 52#B: 27#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 09, 18, 37, 45, 46#B: 40 pic.twitter.com/TxZ0yR2VfU
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 17, 2022
