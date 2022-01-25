Here is where the new NYPD anti-gun units will hit the streets

The NYPD will quickly roll out its new plainclothes unit as a part of Mayor Eric Adams’ crackdown of unlawful weapons focusing on 30 of the Big Apple’s most violent precincts.

Hizzoner formally introduced the brand new unit Monday — which fulfill a marketing campaign promise to convey again a revamped anti-crime workforce that was disbanded in 2020 — as one of many main pillars of his plan to combat gun violence.

The Neighborhood Safety Teams, which were first reported by The Post, will exchange the Public Safety Teams in varied precincts and might be a hybrid unit of cops who will cruise round in unmarked automobiles however be required to put on badges and body-worn cameras.

Here are the patrol areas the place the brand new anti-gun groups will quickly roam the streets, in keeping with a police memo obtained by The Post:

Manhattan North Precincts: 23, 25, 28, 32 and 34

Bronx Precincts: 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 52

Brooklyn South Precincts: 67, 69 and 71

Brooklyn North Precincts: 73, 75, 77, 79, 81 and 83

Queens South Precincts: 101, 103, 105 and 113

Queens North Precinct: 114

Staten Island Precinct: 120

Housing Patrol Service Areas: 2, 3, 5 and seven

Neither the NYPD nor City Hall has supplied a set begin date for the brand new unit.

Precinct supervisors have been ordered on Jan. 14 to supply Chief of Department Ken Corey with an inventory of vetted cops for the patrols by final Friday, in keeping with the memo.

Mayor Eric Adams speaks to press at City Hall about gun violence in New York City. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

The memo says that these cops will nonetheless need to endure varied varieties of plainclothes coaching, much like undercover narcotics, vice and autocrime coaching, earlier than they hit the streets.

The size of the “specialized training” was unclear. The whole variety of officers set to be assigned to those models was additionally not recognized.