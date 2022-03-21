‘Here to stay’: Consumer interest in crypto still surging despite recent market wobbles

Visa Australia’s head of innovation and fintech, Anthony Jones, additionally bolstered the rising recognition of the asset class, saying it was now nicely and actually mainstream with a latest research accomplished by the funds enterprise exhibiting that 93 per cent of Australians had been conscious of crypto.

“This widespread mainstream adoption is very much here, and we believe it’s here to stay,” he stated.

Super funds have additionally began to take a seat up and take note of the booming asset class. Seamus Collins, chief funding officer at $12 billion Australian tremendous fund Mine Super instructed the convention the fund had regarded into crypto as an potential funding, particularly investigating if it may very well be used as a hedge towards the roil of worldwide markets.

Bitcoin and different digital currencies have shortly entered the mainstream. Credit:Bloomberg

“We have historically looked at crypto and if it has a role as a hedge instrument or a store of value that’s uncorrelated and diversified. And I think you can certainly make that case,” he stated.