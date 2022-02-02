Here’s A List Of Warming Centers In Metro Detroit As Residents Prepare For Winter Storm

(CBS DETROIT) – As a winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Detroit, and as folks put together for the climate circumstances, here’s a listing of warming facilities positioned all through the metro space.

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County has a number of warming facilities obtainable in the course of the subsequent few days; nonetheless, they don’t seem to be open 24 hours.

Those places embody:

Ypsilanti Freighthouse, open Monday via Thursday till 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church on Washington Street in Ann Arbor.

No pre-registration is required for these daytime facilities.

Wayne County

Wayne County presents a number of warming facilities; to seek out out the places and working occasions, go to WayneCounty.com.

For warming facilities particularly obtainable all through the town of Detroit, go to here.

Oakland County

Hope Warming Center in Oakland County is open from 7 p.m. till 7 a.m., seven days per week.

Macomb County

Macomb County has quite a lot of daytime warming facilities that function solely on sure days and occasions. For data on these facilities, go to here. There can also be the Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST), which is an in a single day rotating warming middle. To get data on availability and site, name (586) 415-5101.

