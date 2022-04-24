Here’s a snake, or is it just cake? Watch video to find out

Some individuals are immensely gifted. Videos shared on the Internet usually present the identical too. Just like this clip that showcases a baker’s unimaginable expertise utilizing which she bakes practical truffles. In her newest share she created a mannequin of a snake and at first look – even second or third – it appears like an actual reptile.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page Sideserf Cake Studio. It is a web page managed by Natalie Sideserf who is thought for making hyper practical truffles. “Finally the answer to my most asked question!” she wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to point out her baking the cake and the ultimate result’s a practical wanting snake.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 92,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“This is so smart. Oh my gosh!” wrote an Instagram consumer. “So talented,” posted one other. “I’ve never seen someone who makes cakes look so realistic like you so every time I see a cake that looks incredibly realistic you automatically pop up on my mind,” shared a 3rd. “Honestly it’s genius!” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?