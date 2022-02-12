Americas
Here’s Another Sneak Peek Of GM’s Superbowl Ad Featuring Dr. Evil
(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is giving one other sneak peek at what to anticipate Sunday in a Superbowl ad featuring Dr. Evil.
The automaker is predicted to promote its electrical future and has Dr. Evil sharing a message in help.
You can watch the total commercial Sunday throughout Superbowl LVI.
