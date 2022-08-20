Here’s how a young First Nations clean water activist is captivating global audiences

Peltier, who grew up in Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Ontario’s Manitoulin Island, first turned conscious of the necessity for water advocacy at simply eight years outdated. When visiting a neighboring indigenous group, she found that they had been unable to drink their faucet water as a consequence of air pollution. That kickstarted her profession as an activist.

“I believe that no matter what race or color, (or) how rich poor we are, everybody deserves clean drinking water,” she says. “You don’t have to be indigenous to respect (water) or raise awareness for it.”

At 12 years outdated, Peltier made headlines for scolding Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau about his failure to enact insurance policies that protect clear water. Since then, she has spoken to world leaders on the UN General Assembly and the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit. She was additionally nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize 3 times.

“You wouldn’t generally think a kid or a young person would speak up about world issues or political issues,” says Peltier. “That’s why it’s so much more powerful — because that’s how you know something is wrong.”