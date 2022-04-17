Here’s how doting parents Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary announced their newborn daughter’s name

Image Source : INSTA/DEBINABONNERJEE Here’s how doting mother and father Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary introduced their new child daughter’s identify

Television’s Ram and Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had been blessed with a child woman earlier this month. Ever since they’ve been having fun with the blissful interval of parenthood and carry on sharing glimpses of the identical on their social media deal with. Yet once more, they did the identical and stunned their followers by asserting the identify of their new child. Ye,s that is true! The actor-couple has named their angel ‘Lianna Choudhary.’ Taking to their private Instagram deal with, each Gurmeet and Debina shared an cute image of their woman from her photoshoot and revealed, “Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram. Thank you @ridham_feltcrafts for the personalised name tag .#gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary.”

On Tuesday, the actress requested for ideas from followers for names ranging from the letter L. In her vlog, she stated, “We have got a letter and we have to think of baby names starting from it. We request you to suggest a name from L which has a nice meaning, which sounds international as well, and which has a very good meaning in Sanskrit as well. All names are welcome.”

Previously, she shared photos from the sixth-day puja for her daughter. The caption shared alongside learn, “Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter.”

When their child woman was born, the star couple shared the excellent news with their followers and followers via social media on Monday. In an Instagram Collab submit, the brand new mother and father uploaded a phenomenal clip that includes a glimpse of their child woman’s little hand. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina,” the caption learn.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the being pregnant information in February 2022.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured collectively on a number of actuality reveals, together with “Nach Baliye” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.