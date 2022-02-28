Here’s the difference between prize money of PSL 2022 and IPL 2022

We are achieved and dusted with the 2022 version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Lahore Qalandars piped defending champions Multan Sultans to carry the elusive title. Cricket followers have been extremely entertained throughout the competitors as some jaw-dropping battle was on show. While the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan have been among the many runs, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan made the ball speak and took wickets for enjoyable.

In reality, this was Shaheen’s maiden management task in PSL and he embraced the problem with brilliance. With 20 wickets in 13 video games, the left-arm speedster simply didn’t end because the match’s highest wicket-taker but additionally took his aspect to a maiden title. Besides him, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik are the opposite native gamers who loved a gala time.

IPL and PSL – Two of probably the most distinguished T20 competitions

Among foreigners, the likes of Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan and Tim David have been spectacular. All these names may also be in motion within the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will get underway on March 26. Meanwhile, IPL and PSL are two of the preferred T20 competitions going round. With India and Pakistan being arch-rivals within the cricket area, comparisons are sometimes drawn between the T20 leagues of each nations.

While that includes in IPL is within the want record of most gamers, PSL has taken big strides lately. It have to be famous that Indian gamers aren’t permitted to characteristic in abroad T20 leagues. On the opposite hand, Pakistan gamers don’t characteristic in IPL amid political pressure between the 2 nations. Hence, followers and specialists usually debate in regards to the high quality of cricket in each competitions.

Overseas gamers, who’ve featured in each leagues, have additionally given their tackle which league is best. Meanwhile, prize money performs an enormous think about franchise competitions. While there are distinguished abroad gamers in each PSL and IPL, there’s an enormous hole within the prize cash of the 2 tournaments. While Lahore Qalandars have acquired PKR 80 million (INR 3.40 crore approx) for profitable PSL 2022, the winner of IPL 2022 will get a whooping INR 20 crore.