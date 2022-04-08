Here’s What $220 Billion Brings: New Casinos, Bail Laws and a Stadium

To-go alcoholic drinks are again

Ms. Hochul obtained her want to legalize alcohol to-go, however the drinks include a sundown clause.

Bars and eating places were temporarily allowed to promote takeout alcoholic drinks for greater than a yr on the peak of the pandemic, a lifeline that supplied these companies with further revenue to remain afloat. But the measure expired final summer time after lawmakers didn’t renew it, a lot to the dismay of some New Yorkers.

The effort to make to-go drinks authorized had been closely opposed by the influential liquor retailer foyer, which argued it will harm the underside line of its member shops. They defeated the measure final summer time. Some lawmakers, particularly these from suburban areas, additionally raised issues in regards to the impact it might have on drunken driving and public consuming on road corners, in violation of open container legal guidelines.

Ms. Hochul fell in need of assembly her pledge to make the sale of to-go drinks everlasting: Lawmakers agreed to allow them for 3 years. Bars and eating places won’t be allowed to promote full bottles of wine or liquor, and they’ll solely be capable to promote the drinks together with the acquisition of a “substantial” meals order.

A gasoline tax suspension and extra reduction

In response to rising gasoline costs, officers agreed to droop sure state taxes on gasoline from June 1 till the top of the yr. That would enable New York motorists to save lots of roughly 16 cents per gallon on the present value of gasoline, now someplace over $4 per gallon.

The transfer, Ms. Hochul mentioned, would save people and companies an estimated $585 million.

The funds additionally included $800 million in reduction for renters susceptible to eviction; $250 million to assist these going through utility arrears; and $125 million to help householders and landlords who had been financially impacted by the pandemic.

Though the small print remained unclear, Ms. Hochul mentioned that the state would make investments about $1.2 billion to provide frontline well being care employees bonuses, and would transfer to extend the minimal wage of dwelling well being care employees by $3 an hour, a smaller enhance than advocates had been looking for.

Lawmakers additionally satisfied Ms. Hochul to allocate some funding to increase well being care protection to undocumented immigrants, although she acknowledged it will solely cowl immigrants over 65, whereas the state sought a waiver from the federal authorities to cowl extra individuals.