Here’s what happened in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 6

First of all, you may be happy to know that it was Rue (performed by Zendaya) who got here by way of the entrance door of her dwelling on the finish of Episode 5. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson didn’t let that cliffhanger dangle for too lengthy with Episode 6 selecting proper up with Rue within the pits of her withdrawal, unable to even open a Jolly Rancher sweet wrapper.

Unfortunately, Episode 6 didn’t deal with what Rue’s return dwelling meant for Laurie (Martha Kelly) and the $10,000 debt Rue owes her, however Episode 6 zoned in on the fallout from Rue’s damaging actions final week, significantly the implications for the present’s villain, Nate (Jacob Elordi). Newsweek has the total recap of Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6 beneath.

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 6 Recap

Revenge

If you thought Nate had two sides to him, you thought flawed. In Episode 6 of Euphoria, audiences see the numerous quantity of sides to Nate, it’s fairly terrifying and his personal mom Marsha (Paula Marshall) lastly addressed it.

Celebrating Cal (Eric Dane) strolling out on the household, Marsha not solely quizzed Nate on his romance with Cassie (and celebrating he was not seeing Maddy), she outright requested Nate when was the second he modified and why.

In her wine-fueled rant, Marsha spilled how her son had inherited all of the unhealthy qualities of his father however not one of the good ones and reminded him of his childhood, when he was a “sweet, innocent kid”. She begged to know when the “darkness” took over, however Nate, in fact, aggressively shut her down.

Marsha was not flawed in regards to the darkness and moments later, Nate may very well be seen upstairs in his father’s workplace, selecting up a gun and heading straight for his automotive. He drove to Maddy’s (Alexa Demie), figuring out she owned the tape of Cal, sleeping with an underage Jules (Hunter Schafer). Nate is keen to do something to guard his household’s identify and his father’s enterprise, even when he cannot stand to look his personal dad within the eye.

Maddy, who’s hellbent on taking revenge towards Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate for sleeping collectively, arrived dwelling to Nate hiding in her bed room, gun in hand. “Don’t worry, I’m not here to apologize” Nate whispers earlier than pushing a terrified Maddy onto her mattress. This is the primary time Maddy appeared really weak in the entire of Euphoria, crying out “I love you” and begging Nate to cease.

As he lay on high of her, Nate turned the gun on himself and constantly pulled the set off. The gun had no bullets, nevertheless it was sufficient for Maddy to offer in and inform Nate the place the tape is hidden. Then, in a break up second, Nate ditches his aggression and apologizes to Maddy, earlier than saying goodbye for good.

However, Maddy followers maintain your breath. Maddy is a great lady and there’s a fairly excessive likelihood she has made quite a few copies of the tape, figuring out fantastic nicely Nate would come on the lookout for it sooner or later. Perhaps Maddy will get her revenge in spite of everything, there are nonetheless two episodes to go.

Redemption

Despite doing a completely terrible factor to Maddy to get the tape, Nate will get a small shot at redemption.

He makes an sudden transfer and calls Jules. Armed with a blade, Jules acquired into Nate’s automotive the place Nate apologized for what occurred to her by the hands of her father and himself. He then handed over the tape to Jules, giving her again complete management of the scenario.

In a really candy second and probably the most weak audiences have in all probability ever seen Nate, he admitted to Jules he meant every little thing he stated to her by textual content message while pretending to be Tyler. Jules additionally admitted she meant every little thing she stated too and so they parted methods. Hopefully, this was the closure they each wanted.

Nate then referred to as Cassie, after hours of ignoring her calls, and invited her to remain over at his dwelling. He hangs up however not earlier than saying “I love you.” Cassie breaks down in his bed room by hitting Nate fairly onerous within the chest however in spite of everything her anger is out, they passionately kiss.

If solely Nate hadn’t been so terrible to Maddy, Jules, and Cassie, this could have truly been a reasonably beautiful second for him and Cassie.

Elsewhere, Rue can also be on the trail to redemption. She reached out to her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) and apologized for utilizing his painful previous towards him. In her monologue earlier than calling Ali, Rue shared with the viewers she had loads of regrets in life, however the largest was hurting him.

Thankfully for Rue’s sake, Ali was capable of forgive her and his forgiveness subconsciously spurred Rue on the trail to restoration. After hanging up the telephone, she was capable of open the Jolly Rancher candy with an enormous smile on her face.

While Rue appears to be coping OK, her mom Leslie (Nika King) is significantly frightened about her daughter’s welfare. As the episode involves an finish, Leslie may be heard hysterically crying, begging a rehab facility on the telephone to take her daughter as an in-patient, not an out-patient, crying out Rue’s life is in critical hazard.

Romance

Finally, audiences are getting the Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) A.Ok.A. ‘Fexi’ content material they have been ready for.

Lexi paid Fez a go to the place they speak about her play and watch Stand By Me. In what have to be probably the most healthful scene in Euphoria historical past, Fez and Lexi sing “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King and wipe away tears. Unfortunately, while they’re embroiled of their candy second, Fez is totally unaware there may be some critical stuff occurring exterior and his life may very well be at risk.

Faye (Chloe Cherry) is approached by her boyfriend Custer (Tyler Chase) who warns her the police are zoning in on Fez and Ash as suspects in Mouse’s (Meeko Gattuso) disappearance. Custer additionally spills he’s keen to cooperate with the police however guarantees he wouldn’t doing something to steer them on to Fez and Ash.

Instead of telling Fez and Ash the reality, Faye merely waltzes again inside as if nothing has occurred. Sorry to burst Fexi’s bubble, however issues aren’t trying so good for Fez going into the penultimate episode of Euphoria.

Euphoria continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.