Here’s what to know from the redacted affidavit that led to the search of Mar-a-Lago

Associated Press

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is anticipated to announce that he has chosen the Miami-Dade County lecturers union president to be his working mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, two individuals near the marketing campaign mentioned Friday. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats will probably be introduced as Crist’s working mate on Saturday, in line with the individuals, who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the announcement hasn’t been made but. The decide will assure DeSantis’ training coverage is a matter within the marketing campaign.