Here’s what we know about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolded

At daybreak, troops and armor crossed into japanese Ukraine from the Russian border, in addition to from Belarus within the north and from Russia-annexed Crimea to the south.

Here’s the way it unfolded.

3:59 a.m. (8:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday): Livestream video from a border crossing station between Crimea — which was annexed by Russia in 2014 — and elements of southern Ukraine seen by CNN confirmed what could have been the primary indicators of the Russian invasion.

In the video, a guard on the Kalanchak crossing is seen reacting to one thing heading in the direction of the Ukrainian border. The guard begins transferring again in the direction of the gate, and shortly one other guard comes into body.

About 25 seconds later, individuals who had simply walked throughout to Crimea, are seen — suitcases in tow — operating again throughout the border. The lights instantly exit on the station, and the digicam switches to black and white, recording in infrared.

4:08 a.m.: An particular person wearing camouflage is seen carrying a flashlight coming round one of many border guard stations. Three minutes later, three extra people in camouflage are seen strolling across the border crossing. Minutes later, the the digicam cuts out.

Very quickly after, one other webcam on the Chongar border crossing — the one different energetic border crossing station from Crimea — exhibits lights instantly turning off, and, minutes later, the digicam turns off as effectively.

Putin declares ‘operation’

4:50 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech, saying he had determined “to conduct a special military operation … to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years,” repeating a baseless declare about Ukraine’s Russian-separatist-backed Donbas area.

He denied, nonetheless, that Russia was planning to occupy Ukrainian territories. “We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force.”

He went on to warn: “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history.”

Strikes start

5.07 a.m.: Russian forces launched a sequence of missile assaults towards places close to Kyiv, in addition to the usage of long-range artillery towards the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv, close to the Russian border.

Before daylight: The strikes shortly unfold throughout central and japanese Ukraine, as Russian forces attacked the nation from three sides. People within the cities of Odessa, Dnipro, Mariupol and Kramatorsk reported big blasts.

Several detonations to the east of Kyiv let off huge plumes of grey smoke rising into the evening sky. One of the chief targets was the primary worldwide airport at Boryspil, which is pummeled by missiles.

Video confirmed a cruise missile hitting a navy set up on the airport at Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine. Airports had been additionally hit in Kharkiv, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka.

Most of the targets had been navy bases, however there was clearly substantial injury in and round a number of cities. In Kharkiv, video emerged of an house block that had been broken by a missile or long-range artillery. Another video confirmed a rocket embedded in a street. The State Emergency Service reported that six folks had been trapped in rubble in Nizhyn.

Ukraine’s inside ministry mentioned ballistic missiles had been used as a part of the offensive, whereas jets had been heard over the central metropolis of Zaporizhzhye.

The Russians used a big selection of weaponry of their assault, together with assault plane and helicopters, tanks, lengthy vary artillery and missiles.

6.48 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Putin with a minute-long speech of his personal, saying he had spoken to US President Joe Biden and that the US was rallying worldwide help for Ukraine.

“The West is with us,” he mentioned, and introduced martial regulation throughout the nation.

At the identical time, a livestream video seen by CNN confirmed troops atop a column of navy autos coming into Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus. The livestream video was taken on the Senkivka, Urkaine crossing with Veselovka, Belarus.

Dawn breaks

7 a.m.: After daybreak, air raid sirens sounded throughout Kyiv and at round 7:45 a.m., sirens go off within the western metropolis of Lviv.

A short while later, a single, unidentifiable airplane roared above the capital.

8.00 a.m.: Ukraine claimed it had shot down 5 Russian plane and a helicopter. Russia denied dropping any plane.

As the day started in Kyiv, streams of autos could possibly be seen crossing the North Bridge, heading west, away from the main focus of the Russian assault. Other folks within the capital sought shelter in subway stations.

Across the nation, lengthy strains fashioned at fuel stations and money machines. Just a few folks gathered within the streets of Kharkiv to hope.

An eyewitness who noticed and heard the newest strike within the city of Brovary on the outskirts of Kyiv described the state of affairs as “terrifying.”

11.28 a.m: Ukrainian chief Zelensky made a televised handle, through which he mentioned Russia : Ukrainian chief Zelensky made a televised handle, through which he mentioned Russia has attacked Ukraine in a “cunning way,” evaluating him to Hitler in World War II.

He known as on “everyone who is able” to affix the navy and known as on veterans to return ahead.

“From today our countries are on opposing sides of world history. Russia is on the side of evil, but it depends on the Russian people,” he mentioned.

“The people of Russia will have to choose which path each of them takes. Everyone in Russia who has not lost their honor, they have time to come out and protest this war.”

12:37 p.m.: More than 40 troopers and about 10 civilians had been killed, Ukrainian authorities mentioned.

12:45 p.m.: CNN groups in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Mariupol heard extra strikes, although they look like much less extreme than explosions reported earlier.

12:55 p.m.: Around 5 blasts had been heard by a CNN crew in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis.

Around 2 p.m.: A Ok-52 “Alligator” Russian helicopter was shot down within the Kyiv area, close to Mezhyhirya, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed.

All timings are in native Ukrainian time and are estimates.