Here’s what we know about the 40-mile-long Russian convoy outside Ukraine’s capital

Days later, they’re nonetheless ready.

“We still assess that the convoy that everybody’s been focused on is stalled. We have no reason to doubt Ukrainian claims that they have, that they have contributed to it being stalled by attacking it,” a senior US official informed reporters.

Earlier within the day, the UK’s protection ministry mentioned the convoy seems to have stalled some 30 kilometers (19 miles) outdoors Kyiv and had made “little discernible progress” over the previous three days, citing intelligence.

“The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30 km from the center of the city, having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion. The column has made little discernible progress in over three days,” the UK assertion mentioned.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned Wednesday night time that whereas the convoy and Russia’s broader push in direction of Kyiv “remains stalled,” there was a big concern “that maybe the window is closing to be able to get aid into cities that may become under siege.”

A senior US protection official informed reporters on that though the convoy is struggling shortages of gasoline and meals, the US has assessed that the Russians “will again learn from these missteps and these stumbles and will try to overcome them.”

The convoy’s stalled progress may create a number of strategic issues for Russia.

First, as the important thing Russian provide line for any main assault on Kyiv, it’s a very massive sitting goal for Ukrainian forces preventing again in opposition to the invasion.

Second, sitting in a 40-mile-long site visitors jam for days at a time may take its toll on the morale and self-discipline of Russian troopers forward of a significant army operation.

Martti Kari, who beforehand served as Finland’s assistant chief of protection intelligence, informed CNN that being stranded like that is dangerous for morale for 2 causes. “First, the Ukrainians have drones and aircraft that could attack the convoy. Second, when you sit around in the same place rumors circulate that affect your mindset. So you become nervous and tired, which is not a good combination.”

The convoy is believed to have entered Ukraine via Belarus , a key ally of Putin the place Russia had moved large numbers of troops in latest weeks to hold out what they referred to as joint workouts. When the workouts ended, the troops did not go away and satellite tv for pc photographs truly confirmed that Russia elevated their army presence within the nation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Wednesday night time that the fierce Ukrainian resistance had dented Russian morale.

“More and more occupiers are fleeing back to Russia, from us, from you … we are a nation that broke the enemy’s plans in a week — plans those have been built for years,” he mentioned in a Facebook submit.

The newest assessments on the convoy comes after the Russian army issued its first casualty figures from the warfare, saying 498 of its troops had died and one other 1,597 had been injured. The UK assertion on Thursday mentioned “the actual number of those killed and wounded will almost certainly be considerably higher and continue to rise.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed “great sorrow” over Russian army casualties on Thursday morning.

But Russia seemed to be assembly much less resistance in southern Ukraine , the place the mayor of the strategically necessary metropolis of Kherson on the Black Sea indicated that Russian forces had seized management, although claims stay disputed.