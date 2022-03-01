Here’s what you’ll pay on SA’s toll roads from today – when Joburg Durban trips hit R286.50

The Carousel Toll Gate on the N1 to Limpopo. (File/: Rosetta Msimango)

The new annual toll tariffs come into impact on 1 March.

They push up the worth of toll roads by 5%.

That means the nation’s highest mainline toll is now over R100 for a single plaza.

Here’s what you’ll pay for the main routes.

New toll tariff charges for 2022 come into impact on 1 March, with main routes now 5% costlier.

Toll charges are amongst South Africa’s silent subsidies, which will see the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) claim R17 billion straight from shoppers over the following three years.

The enhance will take the nation’s most costly mainline toll, Machadodorp Toll Plaza within the Nkangala District of Mpumalanga, to R104, up from R99 in 2021.

But not all tolls enhance; the most affordable toll on the N4 freeway, Quagga Plaza, stays at R5.00.

The full breakdown of tolls per plaza can be found within the Government Gazette 45902, which was printed earlier in February.

Toll Tariffs 2022 (Government Gazette 45902)

Here is how a lot you’ll now pay for every of SA’s largest toll routes for a passenger car.

Johannesburg to Durban: R286.50

Johannesburg to Durban (Google Maps)

The most costly toll gate on this route from Joburg to Durban is the Tugela Plaza positioned between Harrismith and Ladysmith, up R4 to R82.

If you are seeking to ditch the entire toll charges and do not thoughts an extended journey, another route steered by Google Maps bypasses all of the tolls – however means you may be on the highway for an hour extra. Taking this route does imply that you’ll, for almost all of your journey, drive on the N3, leaving it to bypass toll gates.

Johannesburg to Cape Town: R205.50

Johannesburg to Cape Town Route (Google Maps)

A visit between SA’s two main business metros ought to take between 15 and 16 hours, alongside what would be the most diversified and scenic of SA’s toll roads.

The most costly toll on this route from Johannesburg by means of Bloemfontein is the Vaal Toll Plaza, at R74.50.

Trying to keep away from the tolls on this route solely will not be suggested. But it can save you R138.50 by taking the route that passes by means of Kimberley moderately than Bloemfontein, paying just for tolls on the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Gauteng and Huguenot toll within the Western Cape, and including far to your journey.

Johannesburg to Polokwane: R191

Johannesburg to Polokwane (Google Maps)

The journey to Polokwane would be the cheaper than the lengthy hauls from Joburg to the large coastal cities, however can include eTolls beneath the Gauteng Freeway Improvement system. That will add R13.29 to the journey in case you do not skip the freeway – and put the associated fee at R204.29, simply barely shy of the associated fee to drive to Cape Town.

The 318 km drive ought to take you simply over three hours. To keep away from tolls you are able to do issues equivalent to add 50km and undergo Lebowakgomo utilizing the R516 and R33 to affix the N11.

Johannesburg to Pretoria: R13.50, or alternatively R16.67

Johannesburg to Pretoria. (Google Maps)

Gauteng has a complete of 47 open toll gantries. The route from Johannesburg to Pretoria requires motorists to undergo six gantries, which is able to price R13.50 through the N1 or R16.67 through Bedfordview, in case you go previous OR Tambo – and drive an extra 14km.

The most costly toll of the 2 is the Letata gantry between Tembisa and Midrand on the R21.

Gauteng Open Road Gantries. (Arrive Alive)

