Here’s where Alliance forces are deployed across Eastern Europe

NATO has 4 multinational battalion-size battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, which function on a rotational foundation. Each is led by the UK, Canada, Germany or the US, and accommodates troops from a number of member international locations. The alliance stated final month that each one 4 teams are “robust and combat-ready forces.”

Its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has additionally stated it’s ready to rapidly reinforce that presence additional by sending extra forces and capabilities into the world.

And the NATO deployments are supported by US troops.

The US has its personal bases in Lithuania and Romania, together with a number of in Poland. President Joe Biden final week formally accredited the deployment of 3,000 more US troops to Poland, Germany and Romania, with 8,500 others personnel on heightened alert.