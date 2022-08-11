Herman Mashaba leads protest after wife’s elderly relative raped and murdered in her home | News24

A 77-year-old relative of Herman Mashaba’s spouse was raped and murdered, allegedly by two males at her dwelling within the North West.

North West police confirmed the incident occurred on 7 August, and two folks had been arrested.

Colonel Adele Myburgh stated one appeared in courtroom on Thursday, whereas the second is anticipated to look on Friday.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba stated the gang rape of eight ladies in West Village, Krugersdorp, final month hit dwelling after his spouse’s aunt was raped and murdered in her dwelling, allegedly by two people.

Mashaba stated the 77-year-old girl lived alone within the North West.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident occurred on Sunday.

Myburgh stated the girl’s physique was solely found in her home on Tuesday.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the second on Wednesday.

According to Myburgh, one of many males appeared within the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and the case was postponed to Wednesday.

The second man is anticipated to look in courtroom on Friday.

“Fortunately, they [suspects] have been arrested… [a] 77-year-old woman, living on her own, a God-loving human being, raped and murdered by two men in their 30s. At the same time, we say we have a government; what type of government do we have?” Mashaba stated outdoors the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mashaba joined scores of protesters from completely different political events outdoors the courtroom, the place seven folks appeared in reference to the gang rape of eight ladies in West Village final month.

The courtroom heard that six had been from Lesotho and Mozambique, whereas the seventh was from South Africa. They are aged between 23 and 48.

The courtroom additionally heard their addresses had been unknown, they usually had been abandoning their bail functions.

On Wednesday, seven others appeared in courtroom in reference to the case.

ActionSA members and Herman Mashaba protest towards rape instances outdoors the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Fourteen males now stand accused of robbing and raping the ladies, who had been a part of a crew filming a music video at a mine dump.

Initially, all of the accused solely confronted a cost of being within the nation illegally, however they now additionally face a number of counts of rape, sexual assault, and theft with aggravated circumstances.

The males had been amongst greater than 80 folks arrested throughout raids launched after the incident.

Mashaba stated he had written to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Tuesday to get the identify of the manufacturing firm.

Herman Mashaba and ActionSA members protest outdoors a Krugersdorp courtroom on Thursday. Gallo Images Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

“I’ve given them seven days to tell us the production [company] behind this because we [have] got difficult questions to ask. We want answers.”

Mashaba stated he was “not happy” with the progress made within the case.

“The police have a constitutional obligation to apprehend and punish… I’m not happy because it looks like we are dealing with a bigger problem than simply a question of eight women who were humiliated.

“Their lives have been destroyed, so we must not ever have fun what the police have accomplished thus far as a result of they haven’t accomplished us any favours,” he stated.