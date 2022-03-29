Hero MotoCorp Denies Reports Of ‘Bogus Expenses’ Discovered By Tax Officials

Hero MotoCorp has reacted to media reviews alleging that the corporate made bogus bills of over ₹ 1,000 crore, which had been found throughout raids by officers of the Income Tax Department. Strongly refuting the allegations, Hero MotoCorp has launched a press assertion categorically denying what it says are “speculative press reports.” Earlier as we speak, some reviews quoting sources within the IT Department said that India’s largest two-wheeler producer made bogus bills, in addition to money transactions of over ₹ 100 crore had been made for a farm home in Delhi’s Chattarpur space.

“The allegations made in the press reports are not borne out of any document that have been served on us or our internal documents. Therefore, we categorically deny the speculative press reports. We wish to clarify that officials from the Income Tax department visited our offices in the previous week. The Company has provided all support and cooperation, necessary documents and data to the authorities and will continue to do so if required,” a press release launched by Hero MotoCorp mentioned.

“As and when the tax department concludes its findings and communicates to us, we will inform the exchanges suitably. Hero MotoCorp is a law-abiding corporate, with robust internal financial controls and its financial statements are duly audited,” the assertion added.

The reviews of allegations of “bogus expenses” surfaced earlier as we speak, following a collection of raids by the Income Tax Department on Hero MotoCorp workplaces, and even the residence of Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal. From March 23-26, 2022, officers of the Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation, overlaying greater than 40 places within the Delhi-NCR area. The searches are believed to be a part of a tax evasion investigation towards Hero MotoCorp.

