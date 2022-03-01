Hero MotoCorp Sales Dip 29% In February

Hero MotoCorp gross sales fell in February

New Delhi:

Hero MotoCorp has reported a major 29 per cent fall in whole wholesales because it offered 3,58,254 models in February. It had dispatched 5,05,467 models within the corresponding interval of final yr, in response to an organization assertion.

Domestic gross sales have been additionally down 31.57 per cent at 3,31,462 models final month in comparison with 4,84,433 models in February 2021.

Motorcycle gross sales final month stood at 3,38,454 models in comparison with 4,63,723 models in identical month final yr.

Scooter gross sales additionally slipped to 19,800 models towards 41,744 models within the year-ago month.

Exports final month nonetheless, elevated to 26,792 models from 21,034 models in February 2021.